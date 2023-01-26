Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 279,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $365.45. The stock had a trading volume of 168,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.56. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

