Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1,640.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE SHW traded down $22.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.00. 2,070,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $295.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.