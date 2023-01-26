Jump Financial LLC Buys 11,093 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,849. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

