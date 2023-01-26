Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 115,558 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 13,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

