Jump Financial LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,078. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.97 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.99.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

