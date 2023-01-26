Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,989,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.