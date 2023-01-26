Jump Financial LLC Purchases 287,674 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 431.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,674 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Avantor worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 447,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

