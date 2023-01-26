Jump Financial LLC Purchases 75,103 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 1,731,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,193. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

