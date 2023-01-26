JUNO Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and approximately $597,563.55 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000175 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,156,282 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

