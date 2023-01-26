JUST Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $225.62 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00409120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.00 or 0.28717179 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00588482 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.