Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
