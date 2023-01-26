KeyCorp Comments on Crown Castle Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.