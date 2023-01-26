KeyCorp Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $319.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $291.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.71. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

