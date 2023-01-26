Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
