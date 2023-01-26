Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,366,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $56,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

