Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:KNX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 2,621,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,817. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
