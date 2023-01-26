Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 2,621,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,817. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.