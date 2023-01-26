Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

