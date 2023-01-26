Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 43,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Know Labs Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

