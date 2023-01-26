Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00196454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,889,689 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

