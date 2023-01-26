Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.56

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 56414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Stories

