L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-$12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.14.

LHX traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $196.54. 1,699,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,366. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

