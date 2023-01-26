Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 5,406 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 27.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $202.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

