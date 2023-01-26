Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $104.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

