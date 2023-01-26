Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.12% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT opened at $38.98 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $166,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

