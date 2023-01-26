Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

