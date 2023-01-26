Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 760 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

