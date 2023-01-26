Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,865. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

