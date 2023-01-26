Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 7.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.27. 248,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,336. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.