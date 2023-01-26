Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.55.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.34. The company had a trading volume of 867,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lam Research by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

