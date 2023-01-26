Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.81) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 660 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.99) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.80 ($7.53).

LRE traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 647.50 ($8.02). 407,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 625.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 536.06. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -30.54.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

