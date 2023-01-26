Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 7,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth $179,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

