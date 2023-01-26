Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

