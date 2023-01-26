Laqira Protocol (LQR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,664.16

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $100,664.16 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

