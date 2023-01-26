Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $19.17 million and $109,392.45 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00405314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,555.18 or 0.28450077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00589862 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

