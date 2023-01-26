Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

