Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at CBRE Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. CBRE Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.