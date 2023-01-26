Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.14

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 288308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

