LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.73–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.80.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 126,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

