Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 204,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

