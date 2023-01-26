Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $426.13. 26,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,293. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.