Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 105,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 901,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.