Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

HD stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.61. 728,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

