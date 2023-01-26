Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $131.92. 1,233,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

