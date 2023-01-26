Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 255,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,136,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 5,231,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,142,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.