Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,359 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the first quarter worth $381,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 131.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,139,000.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

