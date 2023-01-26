Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 576,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 299,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $404.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

