Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Amundi increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 161,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

