Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

