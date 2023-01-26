Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion.

LEVI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 4,005,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

