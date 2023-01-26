LG Display (LPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect LG Display to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.45. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

