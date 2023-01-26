LG Display (LPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect LG Display to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LG Display Price Performance
LPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.45. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
